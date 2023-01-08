ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills talked a lot about prayer after the win over the Patriots.

Guess it shouldn’t be a surprise. When you go through something like what Buffalo went through this week, it’ll test your faith. It can even shake a man to the soul. (Tre White talked openly about exactly that)

Fortunately for the Bills, some of their prayers had already been answered in the form of Damar Hamlin’s recovery. He was improving late in the week. He was talking. He even FaceTimed with the team in meetings on Friday. “We got our boy back!” Dion Dawkins bellowed on a Zoom with media that afternoon.

That first kickoff return touchdown was still enough to make more than a few guys on the sideline think maybe the Almighty was intervening one more time.

“It was just spiritual,” Josh Allen said. “I was just going around to my teammates saying ‘God is real’. You can’t draw that one up, write that up any better.”

It doesn’t hurt that Nyheim Hines’ return magic was the first Bills kickoff return for a score in exactly three years and three months.

“For that to start that game, we were all like, alright, something is scarily weird,” Dawkins said. “From the angels… that have been watching us and D-Ham’s spirit and all of those prayers. It just seems like it’s overflowing to each and every one of us.”

This game was as much a celebration of Hamlin as it was a football contest. Which is exactly as it should have been. The medical and training staff got a well-deserved round of applause pregame. There were “3” signs and “3” hats everywhere. In the stands. On the players. Even Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane were wearing “3” jerseys.

The football was certainly a bit rough for the home side. Mac Jones lighting up a Bills defense for 240-plus and three scores is concerning with the likes of Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes lying in wait for the postseason. The big stars (Tre White, Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds) responded with three second-half interceptions, but it was easily the best day Jones had through the air against Buffalo.

The offense struggled a bit outside of a couple of lightning-strike Josh Allen TD passes, but DAMN were those two stupid-good throws. Neither one came set in the pocket. The second one to Diggs looked almost like a bailout as Allen was taking a hit. Yet 62.2 yards later (per NFL next-gen stats), it fluttered into Diggs’ arms more accurately than a handoff. That play showed again, no matter how dire things might seem, the Bills are always one piece of Allen brilliance from getting on the scoreboard.

I know many Bills fans have been frustrated with how little Hines has been used on offense, but he’s been a godsend as a return man. If I told you a couple of months ago the Bills were going to trade a 6th-round pick for home-field in the divisional round, I think most fans would have been satisfied with that. Hines’ two kick return TDs (only the 11th player in NFL history to do that–first for the Bills) were the difference in cementing the 2-seed. Big Baller Beane just won another trade.

This game was exactly the conclusion to the week the Bills needed. It’s another testament to Sean McDermott’s ability as head coach. He pressed all the right buttons, said all the right things and made all the right moves in one of the most adverse situations imaginable. Not that anyone ever wanted to imagine a week like this.

McDermott had his football team ready to win a game against a team desperate to keep their own season alive. Whatever football complaints might surface from this win, don’t forget the Bills were on a short week already playing on Monday night. That short week ended up smothered in emotion and understandable distraction. The Bills still were prepared enough to win and win semi-comfortably.

This victory will only strengthen the faith the Bills have in each other and the belief they can overcome any difficulty. No matter what the playoffs bring, it won’t be any more painful or stressful than what the Bills endured this week.