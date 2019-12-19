Bills preparing to send a message against Patriots on Sunday

Even though the Bills chances of clinching the AFC East are slim on Saturday in Foxborough, the Bills know how big of a deal this Patriots game is to the fans.

Dion Dawkins and Tre’Davious White were among members of the team who were told beating the Patriots was a must early on in their careers.

“When I got drafted, it was a lot of congratulations on my Instagram and Facebook and Twitter, but also, ‘Make sure you beat the Patriots, make sure you squish the fish’, all of it” said Dawkins.

For White, it was a fan in a Buffalo Wild Wings during his first season in Buffalo who approached him during a Patriots Thursday night game.

“This random guy came up to me and was like you need to beat these guys, that was back in 2017,” said White. “Back then I didn’t know how big of a deal it was but now I know.”

Everyone on the team knows how important wins over New England are, especially as the Bills are on the rise.

“It’s a division rival that’s owned our division for a long time, we’re all very aware of that,” said Lee Smith. “At the same time, last week I was answering the same questions about how it was a must win.”

The Bills are already locked into a playoff spot, so a win in New England would send a message to the football world about how truly talented this Bills team is, as well as help with seeding.

“To us, it’s another game in a different costume,” said Dawkins.

