Bills preparing for largest crowd yet in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 08: Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers fans watch the game with reduced in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Arrowhead Stadium on November 8, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WROC) — The Bills played in front of 6,700 fans during their first two playoff games at home, and the fans made a difference.

Every player felt the energy of the crowd in Orchard Park, but now they have to prepare for a much larger, more hostile crowd.

Arrowhead Stadium will welcome 17,000 fans for the AFC Championship game. The stadium is known for its noise, and even at a lower capacity, the Bills are still ready for Chiefs fans to bring the heat.

“We’re preparing for it, but until you’re in that moment, you’re not really sure what to expect,” said Josh Allen.

Allen has never played a game in Kansas City, but has heard stories about how intense of a playing environment Arrowhead can be for quarterbacks especially.

“Everybody tells me the fans are right on top of you, and it’s going to get extremely loud with 17,000 people,” said Allen. “They’re an extremely energetic fanbase, and when they get things rolling, it’s super loud in there.”

Stefon Diggs has played in Arrowhead before at full capacity, and knows what that crowd noise can do in game. Admittedly, he feels fairly comfortable with the upcoming crowd noise because it affects quarterbacks and linemen more.

“I don’t anticipate it being a huge problem but if it is, we going to have to prepare the right way and adjust accordingly,” said Diggs. “I anticipate it being just as loud with all that fans that are there. It’s something we definitely look forward to and we’re just going to have to adjust on the fly.”