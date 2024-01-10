ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The word of the day at Orchard Park on Wednesday was ‘physical.’ The Steelers team, that the Bills will face in the AFC Wild Card round, is unlike any other team the Bills have seen all season long.

Pittsburgh likes the run the football and play good defense. But as Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones nicely summed up, it shouldn’t change how they will prepare for gameday.

“It should be the same mindset you have every week of going in there and whooping another man,” said Jones. “At the end of the day, just doing your job and for me nothing really changes. At the same time, playing football you have to take it up another notch and keep on continuing to whoop another man.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said bluntly that if they want to have a chance to win they must play physical.

“There’s no negotiating around that or finding a way around it,” said McDermott. “That’s the style of football you have to play in particular this time of year and against this football team.”

The AFC North was the only division in football where all four teams had a winning record. Pittsburgh finished third in the AFC North with a 10-7 record.

“That’s their division,” said Micah Hyde. “Anytime we play their division it’s always pretty much cold weather and kind of that bring your hard hat to work day.”

Josh Allen added that the Steelers style of play is close to ‘playoff football.’

“That’s playoff football especially in the Northeast,” said Allen. “This is two teams that are used to this type of weather. The game plans are probably going to be slightly different that what we’re both used to. But it’s all about who can come out on Sunday and execute the best.”

The other word that McDermott underlined on Wednesday was ‘unselfish’. The word was brought in reference to a question about Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir blocking for other ball carriers.

“If you want to be great, you’ve got to be willing to serve,” said McDermott. “You’ve got to be willing to do that dirty work. Without that, this isn’t a team, but just a bunch of independent contractors.”