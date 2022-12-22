ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Once again, the Bills are getting ready for another nasty weather game. The forecast for Saturday in Chicago with winds gusting to 40 miles per hour and double digit below zero wind chill.

The Bills faced those conditions last year, but separately in the two New England home games. Wind in one. Cold in the other. On Wednesday, they discussed how they will prepare for those conditions, both mentally and physically.

“At Boise State skill players weren’t allowed to wear long sleeves no matter what,” said Bills rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir. “So I kind of got used to not wearing long sleeves when it came to game time. The only thing that is for sure is the thermal tights. That’s it. Other than that you just have to deal with what you have to deal with.”

Tight end Dawson Knox said that the Bills equipment team does a great job with providing hand warmers for the players.

“On the benches there’s heated stuff on the sidelines,” said Knox. “It’s easy to stay warm when you’re not in the game. But if you have a long drive you have to keep those fingers and toes warm.”

Shakir added that the heated benches and the big jackets they wear on the sidelines help a lot. He also stated that the players will exercise when not in the game to try and stay warm.

“When we’re out there running around you don’t even feel cold,” said wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. “Just like this past game. We didn’t feel cold even though it was cold out there. But when we get to the sideline we put on the jackets, we get under the heater. Then when it’s time to get back in, it’s kind of like you don’t feel it.”

Shakir, who played collegiately in Idaho at Boise State, said that playing in the cold is more of a mental thing.

“Obviously we know that it’s cold,” said Shakir. “At the end of the day you still have to go play a football game. You can’t let that get in the way of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said you can’t separate the sport of football without playing in the cold.

“That’s my opinion,” said Edmunds. “It’s something I take pride in. It is what it is like when you think of Buffalo Bills football this is what you think of. So we’ll take on the challenge.”

Knox stated that the hardest part of playing in such bitter temperatures is catching passes especially from a quarterback that throws as hard as Josh Allen

“Those jammed fingers,” said Knox. “The pain goes to a whole other level when it’s cold.”