Bills prepare for extreme cold ahead of playoff matchup with Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s possible that the Bills playoff opener could be played largely with the temperature below zero. It’s certain that the wind chill will be that cold.

Although former Viking Stefon Diggs is not impressed, it’s still something both teams will have to handle.

Josh Allen explained today that he has bad circulation within his feet and that impacts him when playing in the cold.

“My toes get really cold and they go numb a little bit,” Allen said. “So it’s keeping those suckers as warm and as dry as possible. As well as the hands. Obviously that’s a big emphasis for quarterbacks. You need your hands to throw. Keeping those extremities as warm as possible.”

In terms of putting on extra layers and bundling up to stay warm, Allen said that he is not a fan.

“I’m not a big sleeve guy, I think it hurts in the run game in terms of holding onto the football,” Allen said.

Diggs spent the first five years of his career playing for the Vikings. He said that the weather for the upcoming game on Saturday does not compare to the weather conditions in Minnesota.

“Minnesota was really cold like negative 21 on the regular basis,” Diggs said. “So I’m not too much of a complainer. This ain’t nothing I’ll be alright.”

Allen said that the players must stay warm and stretch while on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

“Your body will start doing different things,” Allen said. “You feel a little tighter and you feel like you can’t get up to top speed. More so for skill guys making sure they stay ready to go.”

Mitch Morse said that he’s proud of the fans that will brave the cold to be in the stadium Saturday night, but wonders how they are able to stay warm.

“You also question their inebriation level,” Morse said.