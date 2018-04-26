Bills prepare for draft night

The Bills could draft the face of its franchise for years to come Thursday night.

Right now, the Bills have the 12th and 22nd picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. In total, they have six picks in the top 100. Most analysts think the team could package some of those picks together to move up for a franchise quarterback.

Brandon Beane told the media he gets asked about quarterbacks all the time from fans.

“Until we can stand here and say that it’s somebody we currently have on our roster, we’re going to get that question, and that’s fair,” said Beane.

The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday night. Before that, News 8 will have a draft preview at 7 p.m. Tune in!

