ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After two consecutive disappointing games on offense, much of the talk in Orchard Park on Wednesday was how to fix that side of the ball. Sean McDermott made it a clear that a priority is identifying strength and weakness among the personnel.

Something that should have happened awhile ago because of the impact it can have.

“I think it’s we’re going into Week 7 now we should know some of these guys, what they do best, the roles they’re going to play and the positions they’re going to occupy for us ” said McDermott. “It’s putting them in those positions so that we can be the best offense we can become.”

The Bills scored a season low 14 points against the Giants last Sunday night. The week prior against the Jaguars in London, the Bills had just 7 points through the first three quarters of play.

“It allows you to play free,” said wide receiver Trent Sherfield. “Free, fast and not thinking. When we’re coming out of the huddle that’s what we’re trying to do. Week in and week out making sure guys are fresh. Making sure guys don’t have a heavy burden mentally.”

Bills center Mitch Morse said the Bills aren’t going to change who they are. Instead the offense is going to double down on what works.

“For us that’s just being consistent and not riding the highs and lows of outside noise or even self doubting yourself,” said Morse.

McDermott echoed similar thoughts saying that offense comes down to consistency more than anything.

“I think that everyone in this building is focused on doing the right things for each other and not because of outside criticism,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “We’re internally driven here at One Bills Drive and we’re just trying to win as many football games as we can and give ourselves a chance at the end.”