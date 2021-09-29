Bills praise Emmanuel Sanders for work ethic and character after his big game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC)— Emmanuel Sanders might have had his welcome to the Bills passing game moment on Sunday with five receptions and two scores.

But catching footballs is only one of the reasons the Bills are happy to have him

“He’s not afraid to go and do his job and dig out a safety. Or get downfield and block for his other receivers,” said Allen. “He’s not afraid to clear out on a seam ball and let the dig behind him come in. Again, he just wants to win and help this team win football games at any cost.”

He’s a veteran leader,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “He’s a professional. I think a lot of the players look up to him. You just watch how he goes about his week, he gets himself prepared mentally and physically. It’s great to see a guy do that and then also do great things in our community as I mentioned last week. I appreciate the way he embraced Buffalo.”

Sanders was named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for Week 3 after he announced the relaunch of his charity which supports children from financially disadvantaged families. Sanders visited the Harriet Ross Tubman School and personally donated $20,000 to his foundation.

“When you constantly do the right things, you’re constantly in the right spot, you’re a great person off the field,” Allen said. “You’re going to get opportunities like that, more often than you’re going to make them. It’s just a guy that consistently does his job. That’s football for you. You do the right thing it’s going to get noticed one way or another.”

You might think on a team where Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley had success long before this season that Sanders’ game could be a one-off. But Josh Allen disagrees.

“That’s not a fluke game or lucky,” Allen said. “He’s awesome to play with. We’re thankful we have him.”

Sanders and the Bills will host the Houston Texans on Sunday.