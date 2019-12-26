Bills praise Alexander, who could be playing final home game

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) looks up from the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Vowing to retire after this season, the 13-year NFL veteran knows Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets won’t be his final game for the playoff-bound Bills. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills aren’t certain if their season finale against the New York Jets will also be veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander’s final home game.

The 13-year veteran suggested in January that this will be his final season. But the usually talkative and outgoing Alexander was a no-show at his locker on Tuesday to answer questions.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier praised Alexander for his on-and-off-field leadership.

Frazier also held out hope Alexander will have a change of heart and elect to return for another season.