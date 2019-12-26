Bills praise Alexander, who could be playing final home game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills aren’t certain if their season finale against the New York Jets will also be veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander’s final home game.
The 13-year veteran suggested in January that this will be his final season. But the usually talkative and outgoing Alexander was a no-show at his locker on Tuesday to answer questions.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier praised Alexander for his on-and-off-field leadership.
Frazier also held out hope Alexander will have a change of heart and elect to return for another season.