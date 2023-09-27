ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WROC) — The Miami Dolphins offense features four blazing-fast playmakers. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are arguably the fastest wide receiver duo in the NFL while Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane are electrifying out of the backfield.

There isn’t a scout team in the world that can adequately mimic Miami’s speed when they have the ball. It presents a unique challenge for the Bills practice squad to prepare for an explosive Dolphins attack.

“They’ve got to play as fast as they can play,” said head coach Sean McDermott. ” We’ll try to give them a rest as much as we can in between reps because there are only so many guys to go around. Just to simulate that speed is unique.”

Andy Isabella will play the role of Hill in practice this week, who is arguably the Dolphins’ most dangerous weapon. Isabella is probably the fastest player on the Bills roster having run a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing I’m focused on getting these guys better for Sunday,” said Isabella. “So whoever we’re playing I’m going all out for these guys.”

Bills practice squad running back Ty Johnson said he’s just focused on doing his 1/11th this week.

“There’s ten other guys out there,” said Johnson. “Between myself, lineman, receivers, and the quarterback we all just have to do our jobs. We get paid to practice and play. This is what we do.”

Linebacker Terrel Bernard added that Isabella has been tasked with going in motion to give the Bills a realistic look of what they’ll see against the Dolphins.

“Trying to give us as much pre-snap motion as they can and making us communicate,” said Bernard. “It’s been fun.”

McDermott joked that the Bills should sign Olympic track star Usain Bolt to the practice squad this week. It only underscores how dangerous the Dolphins’ offense can be when they have the ball in their hands.