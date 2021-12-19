Bills power past Panthers to set up clash for AFC East lead

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills delivers a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills take care of business to set up another big clash with the Pats

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After the Patriots lost on Saturday night, all the Bills had to do was win their final four games and their up-and-down season would end with an AFC East title. Step one, complete.

The Bills took care of business against the Panthers with a 31-14 win at Highmark Stadium. The Panthers were shorthanded, playing without their kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured during pregame warmups. The Bills were without left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was placed on the COVID list on Friday.

Josh Allen had a solid day, throwing for three touchdowns. He finished with 310 yards on 19 for 34 passing. He also threw an interception.

Allen’s nice performance came despite another poor showing from the offensive line. With Dawkins out of the lineup, Spencer Brown was switched over to left tackle. The rookie struggled mightily, getting beat all day and having five penalties called against him. Allen was sacked four times.

Devin Singletary had his best game on the ground this season, rushing 22 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Gabriel Davis caught two touchdowns and Stefon Diggs had one, with Davis finishing with 85 receiving yards and Diggs having 35.

Cam Newton did most of his work on the ground, rushing 15 times for 71 yards and a score. He struggled through the air, completing just 18 of his 39 passing attempts, throwing for 156 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The game got off to a sluggish start, with the first five possessions ending without points. The Bills got on the board early in the second quarter as Devin Singletary had a nice run from 16 yards out for a touchdown.

After the Bills defense got a three and out, Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for an 11-yard score to make it 14-0 with 9:41 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers found some life on defense when Jeremy Chinn intercepted Allen with the Bills QB not seeing Chinn in coverage. Carolina quickly took the ball 37 yards in three plays, capping off the drive with a short run by Cam Newton from four yards out. Newton connected with DJ Moore for a one-handed catch on the two-point conversion.

The Bills were able to get into field goal range on the final drive of the half to make it 17-8 at the break.

After each team failed to score on their first drive of the second half, Allen hooked up with Gabriel Davis for a 20-yard score to push the lead to 24-8.

A long 15-play drive by the Panthers proved fruitless as the Bills’ defense came up with a fourth down stop on their own 10-yard line.

After the Bills went three and out, the Panthers took advantage of another short field, starting the drive at Buffalo’s 43-yard line. They cashed in on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Newton to Ameer Abdullah as the running back was covered by linebacker Matt Milano. The two-point conversion was not successful and the Bills were up 24-14.

After another three and out, the Efe Obada got sacks on second and fourth downs to thwart the Panthers’ comeback efforts. Gabriel Davis capped off the game with a wide-open touchdown reception on fourth and two to make the final score 31-14.

The Bills will travel to Foxboro next week to take on the New England Patriots, who are one game up on the Bills. A win by Buffalo would put the Bills atop the AFC East.