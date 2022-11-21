DETROIT, Mich. (WROC) — This week has been a whirlwind for the Bills. It began on Wednesday with a shortened practice due to an illness that swept through the locker room. And of course, ended with a giant snowstorm.

Orchard Park was hit with 77 inches of snow, making it difficult for Bills players to get even out of their driveway to make it to the team’s facilities. Luckily, Bills Mafia was there to help them out.

“Squirrel [Winters] and Mark Braun, they came with a big ol’ tractor and dug me out,” said Allen of his neighbors. “I had a lane about ‘this’ big. The radars on my car were beeping the entire way down my driveway because it felt like I was about to hit something.”

“Thanks to my neighbors, I had them get me out,” said defensive end Shaq Lawson. “They shoveled me out and offered me food because I was hungry. They looked out for me, my neighbors.”

Before Sean McDermott could put on his coaching hat, leading the Bills to a 31-23 win over the Browns, he had to play the role of Uber driver and pick up some of his players.

“I went out of my house to go to the facility and picked up Von [Miller] and Sam [Martin],” he said. “Down the road came the big plow and he stopped and we got out and took a quick picture.”

“This was my first time really getting stuck in the snow,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “I had make a little path to my car. The whole neighborhood came out and was helping out so it was pretty cool.”

This isn’t the first time the Bills have had to move a game to Detroit because of winter weather, doing so in 2014. But that didn’t make things any easier this time around.

“It took the whole organization to be able to switch the game plan that fast and get us here,” said Allen. “The neighbors and the good people of Buffalo helping teammates dig out of their driveways and allowing them to get their cars out so they can make it to the facility so we can get on the plane to come here.”

“We left our families and we left the city of Buffalo with everybody there dealing with what they’re dealing with, so it’s nice to give them something to be happy about,” said defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. “It would suck to leave everybody to come out here and lose.”

Offensive guard Rodger Saffold pointed out that over the last few years, whether it be COVID or the LA fires, or giant snowstorms, it’s not unusual for the NFL to pick up and move a game at the last minute.

“How you handle it is about the mentality you have,” he said. “I love the mentality of this team.”

The Bills will head back to Detroit on Thursday to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.