BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips said a fan in Philadelphia made “life-threatening remarks” toward players and their families, sparking a heated exchange between Buffalo players and home supporters seen in a viral video during the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

“I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun,” Phillips wrote in an Instagram post. “But one thing I’m not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.”

The viral video appears to show Phillips and a few other Bills defensive players exchanging words with an Eagles fan behind the team’s sideline. Lawson then appears to shove the fan before the players return to their bench.

In his own Instagram post, Lawson wrote that Bills players asked for security to remove the fan making the remarks prior to the contest, but he “was allowed to stay for the entire game.”

“Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake,” Lawson wrote. “For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

The Bills fell to the Eagles 37-34 in overtime to drop to 6-6 on the season. Buffalo has its bye this coming week and faces the Chiefs on the road Dec. 10.