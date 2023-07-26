Bills QB Josh Allen enters the field to applause from Bills fans at Training Camp (News 8 WROC/Thad Brown)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills received a huge welcome to St. John Fisher University at this year’s training camp!

The players all walked onto the field and were greeted by a crowd of roaring Bills fans — all eagerly anticipating the team’s next season.

Sam Martin 1st one on the field.

High fives for the kids right off the bat.#Bills pic.twitter.com/Kigs7wpFMM — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 26, 2023

The first player entering the field was punter Sam Martin — he was seen walking up to some younger Bills fans offering high fives.

Soon after, the crowd screamed as quarterback Josh Allen came in — he gave some high-fives and a quick wave to fans as he ran onto the field.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins took his opportunity to enter the field to hype the crowd up before finishing with a wave and a smile as he headed towards the field.

Dion Dawkins gets the crowd going#Bills pic.twitter.com/PVz6cmOoVX — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 26, 2023

However, the biggest response from the crowd came when Damar Hamlin entered. As he quickly sprinted onto the field, the crowd roared with cheers. Months ago, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field — Now, Hamlin seems ready to go!

Damar Hamlin with probably the biggest cheer yet from the crowd as steps onto the field#Bills pic.twitter.com/FLOAEiYgMS — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 26, 2023

Once practice was finished, Hamlin and WR Stefon Diggs made a beeline toward crowds of Bills fans — greeting them and signing autographs.

Stefon Diggs signed a few autographs after practice. Then to the jugs gun.#Bills pic.twitter.com/S1wnz6XRE5 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 26, 2023

Bills’ coach Sean McDermott held a press conference Wednesday morning ahead of the training camp, where he reconfirmed that Hamlin is a “full-go” for the training camp. The full press conference can be watched in full by clicking here.

Sadly, there was one player fans weren’t able to greet, which was running back Nyheim Hines. It was confirmed recently that Hines suffered a knee injury after he was hit by a jet ski. He will be missing the entire season.

For more information about the Bills’ Training Camp and all future practice sessions, check out our schedule for the camp here.