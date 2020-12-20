Bills players credit Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane’s work with divisional championship

Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott arrived in Buffalo before the 2017 season with one goal in mind: win the AFC East.

It took them four seasons, but they finally achieved a goal 25 years in the making with a team they assembled from the ground up. Bills players spoke about the dynamic duo with gratitude following the team’s 48-19 win over the Broncos.

“They are the head guys in charge and I’m just glad to be a part of it to put a smile on those guys’ faces,” said Dion Dawkins. “They believed in a bunch of us and kept a bunch of us around and they drafted.”

So many of the Bills players (rightfully so) have given credit to Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott for assembling a team that won the division after 25 years.



Jerry Hughes was traded to Buffalo in 2013, well before McDermott and Beane came to town. The front office often discussed bringing home a championship of some kind to the city, but this was the group to do it.

“It feels great to be a part of this team, the way we did it,” said Hughes. “The way Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane were able to assemble our team together and put guys in the right spots so we could be successful. The results are showing.”

Tre’Davious White often thanks McDermott around the building for taking a chance on him as his first draft pick as a head coach.

“Me and him have a special bond because this was his first head coaching job,” said White. “He picked me to try to turn this thing around.”

The gratitude was not lost on McDermott, who opened his own press conference thanking the Pegulas, Beane, his players, his staff, and Bills Mafia, who he hopes will be able to see the team host a playoff game in Orchard Park.

McDermott, a big proponent of changing the culture in Buffalo, has created something special at One Bills Drive. The culture has been built on mutual respect, a ferocious dedication to winning, and love for the people at every level.

“It’s a family,” said Dawkins. “A family that stays together will win, cherish, and conquer it all. This was just step one.”

Step one to the next goal of winning a Super Bowl.