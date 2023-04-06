ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple sources have told WROC-TV that the Bills do plan on having training camp at St. John Fisher University again this summer. The plan is just for this summer and does not represent any sort of long-term commitment.

The Bills held camp in Rochester from 2000 until the pandemic forced it back to Buffalo in 2020. The 2021 camp was also in Buffalo, but the team returned to Rochester on a one-year agreement again last summer.

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have repeatedly said they prefer the team does get away from Buffalo in a camp setting for a few weeks during the summer.

Rochester should expect to see the Bills again up close and in person at least for one more season starting in late July.

Initial preps at Fisher for camp have already been happening for weeks. There has been nothing official from the team yet about training camp, but an announcement concerning this year’s camp could come in the next few weeks.

Unless the Bills get scheduled to the NFL’s season-opening Thursday night game like they did last season, camp should begin on July 25th.