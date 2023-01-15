ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills aren’t going to play four games like this one and win a Super Bowl.

They did their best to give away what appeared all week to be a sure playoff win. To be fair, the NFL teaches over and over there is no sure thing in this league. That goes double for the playoffs as the Chargers found out Saturday night. Still, a home game against a third-string, 7th-round rookie quarterback with half his offensive line beaten up is the closest thing there is to a postseason layup.

The next game Josh Allen puts the ball on the ground three times and throws two interceptions will be the last for the Bills this year. Allen had his usual array of highlights against including a superb TD throw to Dawson Knox early and a key scramble on a third and long (nice call by Ken Dorsey) to set up the go-ahead score in the third quarter. He finished the day with another stat sheet bursting at the seams after 352 yards and three touchdowns passing.

It was enough to negate three turnovers this time, but it’s not enough to excuse them. Sure, the second INT was more a Beasley/bad bounce thing than an Allen mistake, but this is who he’s been all year. Allen’s 14 interceptions and 13 fumbles were each third most in the NFL during the regular season. With the ball in his hands, Allen has been brilliant, overpowering and clutch. He’s also been careless. If it happens again, careless is going to be the only characteristic that matters.

Allen was far from the full extent of the issues. Knox couldn’t finish what would have been a tough, but makeable second touchdown catch. Khalil Shakir had an inexcusable deep ball drop. Tyler Bass shanked a kickoff out of bounds that led to a field goal. The Bills allowed the worst punt return team in the NFL a 50-yard runback to set up another three-pointer.

That doesn’t even cover the blatant drop Jaylen Waddle had on a wide-open 50-yard throw on Miami’s first possession. Tyreek Hill had a drop. Mike Gesicki watched what seemed a pretty nice deep seam ball whiz by his hands. The Bills left this game on a platter for Miami.

However, the Bills had playoff experience and it showed over and over. Not so much with how the Bills managed the game. The timeout late in the first half while Sean McDermott seemed to complain about a Stefon Diggs TD catch that wasn’t really close to good cost Buffalo one extra shot at the end zone. The late fourth quarter timeout that negated a fourth down stop when Miami was clearly disorganized also caused some head-scratching.

It wasn’t anything near as bad as the Dolphins afternoon. Delay of games. Burning timeouts early. False starts. I spent half the game wondering if Skylar Thompson actually mentioned the snap count in the huddle or if the Dolphins just had to guess. I’m not sure how much this is a failing of Miami head coach Mike McDaniel or the natural, even expected outcome from being forced into giving a third-stringer his third career start.

Either way, the Bills showed that the better playoff team can simply be the team that can get personnel and a play call on the field in time.

The Bills also got key performances from a pair of players much maligned this season–Gabe Davis and Kaiir Elam.

It’s been thought lately in the NFL that the teams who go deep in the playoffs are usually the squads with the better second receiver. On a day with Waddle and Hill on the other side, Davis was the better second receiver. His six catches all seemed like big ones. Davis caught two balls for 50 yards on a late first-half field goal drive that I thought was huge after Miami had rallied to tie at 17. Going into the locker room even after that first half would have been a pretty nice high for the Dolphins. Davis made sure it didn’t happen.

He then provided the game-winning points on a pretty toe-tap TD late in the third quarter. His last three postseason games totaled 353 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Yeah, I know. Most of that was the last game in KC. Davis has still shown an ability to shine when the lights are brightest. This Davis will solve a ton of what has ailed the Bills offense this season.

Elam stepped up when Dane Jackson got hurt with a smart, game-turning interception. Carl Jones explained why it was a heady play here. Elam then shut the game down by harassing Gesicki enough on the final fourth down to create an incompletion.

It’s been a rough year for the first round rookie. Just like Davis, he had huge expectations: step right into a starting role on a team where anything short of the Super Bowl would be disappointing. That’s a big weight for any shoulders. Elam has talked about how much he would ride himself for mistakes. Here’s hoping the kid builds a little confidence after a couple of big plays in the postseason.

That might go for Khalil Shakir, too. The second quarter drop was brutal, but he rebounded with a 30-yard catch in the fourth quarter that helped with field position. Along with Cole Beasley’s TD and long third down conversion, the Bills got some of their best complimentary receiver production all season. I don’t think Buffalo can count on the Shakir/Beasley/John Brown group to serve big roles. If Davis can keep showing out for playoff games, I do believe these guys can be valuable in spots.

Speaking of valuable, the Bills defense had a way better day than 31 points allowed makes it seem. The Miami run game that rolled over Buffalo for 188 yards in December mustered only 42 in this game. The Dolphins started second quarter drives at their own 40, the Buffalo 48 and the Buffalo 27, but could not do better than a field goal try on any of the three. Finally, starting field position at the Buffalo 19 was too close to keep Miami out of the end zone.

The second quarter collapse could have been much more destructive.

Overall, this was still a bad game for the Bills. There were issues against the Dolphins that have been year-long problems. The offensive line surrendered seven sacks to an average pass rush. Buffalo’s offense started hot with 17 points, but had a stretch of seven straight possessions where Miami’s defense outscored Allen and the Bills 7-3.

It’s still just one game. It doesn’t mean there will be another bad one next week. It also doesn’t mean there won’t. The next game just has to be better. This performance won’t beat Pat Mahomes or Joe Burrow or even probably Trevor Lawrence.

The Bills didn’t look like a Super Bowl team in this game, but it is a game that a Super Bowl team does sometimes get away with.