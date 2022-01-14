                                                 
January 15 2022 08:15 pm

Bills-Patriots Wild Card ticket prices dropping like Saturday’s temperature

Buffalo Bills

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highmark Stadium on January 11, 2022

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With temperatures during Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots forecast to be in the single digits, ticket prices have dropped about 70% in just three days.

On Monday, the cheapest seat available would have cost about $110 on Ticketmaster, the league’s ticketing partner. On Thursday afternoon, plenty of nosebleed seats were available on Ticketmaster and most of the secondary market for about $30.

“The cold is the biggest of the reasons,” explained Nick Giammusso, President and CEO of VIP Tix.

Giammusso estimated this game would typically cost at least $150-175 to attend. While he believes Canadian border restrictions and the vaccine mandate at the stadium are more minor reasons, the ticketing expert says the weather is driving a surge of tickets into the secondary market.

“I think prices are going to drop further,” Giammusso said. “There are a lot of sellers out there. There’s more sellers than there are buyers.”

“I think especially for the better seats,” he added. “Right now you can get a 50-yard line seat on the Bills side for about $175 and $200. I think those seats are going to drop down.”

Giammusso estimated there are about 4,500 seats available to be had. But he expects to see a packed stadium.

“I think there are a lot of people that are selling their seats. If they don’t sell them, they’re going to go,” he said. “I expect it to be a full crowd. I expect it to be a sellout.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss