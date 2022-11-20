DETROIT, Mich (WROC) — After a sluggish first half, the Bills finally found their groove, scoring 25 straight points to defeat the Browns 31-23. The win snapped their two-game losing streak and moved them to 7-3 on the season.

The game was played in Detroit after nearly 80 inches of snow covered Orchard Park. The Bills had only one true practice during the week, with multiple players ill on Wednesday and the team unable to get together for practice on Friday because of the snow. It looked like it.

Josh Allen was erratic and missed multiple throws in the first half. The Browns marched down the field, converting two third and elevens en route to an Amari Cooper touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, the Browns had a prime opportunity to take a two-score lead but they dropped two key passes in the red zone. Cleveland settled for a field goal and it was all Bills from there.

Allen hit a wide-open Stefon Diggs in the end zone to give the Bills a 13-10 lead at the half.

Allen finished with 18 completions on 27 attempts for 197 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw an interception, after throwing six in the previous three games.

The running game took over in the second half with Devin Singletary and James Cook both having nice games.

Singletary had 18 attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown. Cook had his most rushing yards as a pro, with 86 on eleven carries.

The Browns got two late touchdowns, but at that point, the game was well in-hand.

Tyler Bass was a perfect six-for-six on field goal, tying his own franchise record. He kicked six against the Jets in 2020. Steve Christie also converted six against the Jets in 1996.

The Bills will return to Detroit later this week to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.