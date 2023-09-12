“It’s just week one,” Jordan Poyer said with a bit of a somber chuckle in the locker room late on Monday night.

He’s not wrong. Buffalo’s overtime loss against the Jets is just one of 17 games. It’s a long season. Marathon, not sprint. You get the point.

That line of thinking would be a whole lot easier to swallow if the Bills didn’t have a road division win in their pocket, only to give it away.

Wait. Let me be more specific. They took the win out of their pocket, dropped a banana peel on the ground in front of them, then stepped on the banana peel, slipped on it and watched the win disappear from their hand into the ether.

This was an atrocious, embarrassing, inexcusable loss. And all of that goes double for a team who believes themselves a Super Bowl contender. Ask yourself which team in blue took a worse defeat in 48 hours at MetLife Stadium this weekend. You’ll eventually land on the Giants 40-0 whitewash against Dallas, but you’ll have to think about it for a while.

The Jets had lost Aaron Rodgers. Everyone in the building wearing green and white knew their season was probably over just four snaps after it had begun. Vinny Testaverde showing up for the coin toss was eerie tragedy even Shakespeare would be afraid to write. When Testaverde blew his Achilles to end Jets Super Bowl dreams in 1999, the team melted down emotionally. This Jets team was likely susceptible to the same.

Buffalo had a ten point lead at the half. They were in control. One more good punch likely puts the Jets to sleep. It never came.

Instead, it was the Jets who delivered the gutpunch that finished a win. Undrafted free agent rookie Xavier Gipson–possibly the last guy to make the Jets roster out of camp–took a punt back 65 yards to beat Buffalo in overtime.

Special teamers on the field for Buffalo talked after about losing leverage. Sean McDermott pointed out the short punt to the center of the field was a bad start and then his team didn’t have enough bodies around the ball. The head coach admitted preseason special teams struggles that seemed to have bled into the regular season have him “concerned”.

That was still only one bad play and nothing compared to the night Josh Allen had.

The Bills star QB turned the ball over four times for the first time since the 2019 season opener. That game was also played at MetLife Stadium against the Jets. Allen was able to rally the Bills to a win that time. This time, he was reason number one for a Bills loss.

Allen’s first interception can be understood, if not excused a bit. It was a 3rd and long heave that turned into a 65 yard de facto punt. After that, Allen started costing his team points. The second INT was a ridiculous decision to fling a ball downfield on second down with Buffalo in Jets territory. His third interception was almost as bad a choice and led to the Jets tying TD. Then, Allen botched a routine snap to set up New York’s go-ahead field goal.

This was rookie level Josh Allen stuff. The fumble looked like a quarterback squeezing way too hard to make a play. Give Allen credit for leading the tying field goal drive. He’ll win Buffalo his usual few games as the season goes along.

But he lost Buffalo this one. And he knew it. “It sucks when you feel like you’re the reason–and I am the reason–why we lost tonight.”

The Jets defense remains really good. They had an abnormally low amount of turnovers last year for a top level defense, so regression to the mean was expected. Though, I’m sure no one expected all of that regression to come in one night from Jordan (checks notes) Whitehead.

Buffalo didn’t have to attack that defense after halftime. They only needed to avoid helping the Jets. McDermott underscored the point when he was asked about what the team was thinking with Rodgers out of the game.

“Take care of the ball and be smart. And we weren’t smart,” McDermott said.

You know what else the Bills weren’t in game one? They weren’t different.

There was optimism from fans–even defiance–that the Bills had to be a better team this year. The secondary receivers were better. The offensive line was better. The secondary was healthier.

And yet, there was Buffalo Monday night losing to Zach Wilson about the same way they did In New Jersey last year. Gabe Davis had two catches. Deonte Harty netted nine receiving yards. Dalton Kincaid’s four catch for 26 yards debut was solid, but hardly impactful. The offensive line was still overrun for five sacks (though a good amount of the blame should go Allen’s way). The Jets ran for 172 yards in their win last year. It was 174 on Monday night. Just like last year, Buffalo totaled three second half points to blow a double digit lead.

I think the secondary did a pretty good job in coverage, but the returning stars had their bad moments stopping the run. Tre White blew the first tackle on the Breece Hall 83 yarder. Poyer got spun like a top flailing at air later on the play as Hall blew by. It didn’t look all that dissimilar from the Jaylen Warren long run around Poyer in the preseason and has to raise an issue of whether this particular part of his game is becoming a liability.

Further from the same ol’, same ol’ category, Allen remains committed to putting his body on the line at every opportunity. The pleading from McDermott and Brandon Beane in the offseason to take better care of himself is apparently yet to take. Allen opted for more punishment with the sideline open after running for a second quarter first down. On the next drive, he went airborne six yards and three defenders short of a first down. And that’s all with a cautionary tale on the other sideline about how quickly a team’s season can end when the quarterback is getting tackled.

It’s still just one game and there’s plenty of time left for the Bills to prove they will be better. Leonard Floyd had himself a bleeping game. There’s good reason for BillsMafia to dream about what Floyd and Von Miller (and even Greg Rousseau) might look together later in the season. James Cook had moments. Matt Milano remains a walking monument to great linebacker play.

There was a comparison drawn between this game and the Pittsburgh opener two years ago. That was also a contest where the Bills had control only to be undone by a special teams gaffe (a blocked punt for a touchdown). That Buffalo season was not smooth, but it did end with Allen and the offense humming. Arguably, that Bills team was one fortunate coin toss from a Super Bowl.

Yet, that team was on the road in Kansas City for their playoff defeat by a margin of one loss. While there were other (bad) losses that season, the opener against Pittsburgh was easily a game Buffalo could have finished.

This loss to the Jets could be even worse because of the division tiebreaker implications. Essentially, Buffalo is already a game and a half behind the Dolphins. It’s not hard to imagine the two offensive juggernauts ending the season with the same record and Miami winning the division because they didn’t lose to the Zach Wilson Jets. The Bills road to the Super Bowl would end up three road games in a ruthless AFC. That’s less than ideal.

And all because of week one.