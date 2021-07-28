Bills OLs Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger start on COVID list; Hughes injures calf

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and backup offensive lineman Ike Boettger will begin the year on reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brandon Beane announced Wednesday ahead of the first day of training camp.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes will begin the year on the non-football injury list after straining his calf while training, Beane said. Hughes did not pass his entry physical.

Beane said just over 80% of players on the team have received at least one dose of the vaccine. All of the coaches are vaccinated.

Beane also discussed contract talks with quarterback Josh Allen, saying he’s “fine” if a long-term extension isn’t reached before this season.

“If something happens, great; if it doesn’t, we’ll focus on the season and pick it up next year,” Beane said.

Allen has another year on his rookie deal after this season.

Brandon Beane: "Our guys understand doing something once doesn't make you a good team. If you wanna be a consistent contender, you've gotta back it up. We still have a lot of things that we haven't accomplished. Until you win it, in my mind we're still hunting." #Bills — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 28, 2021

Brandon Beane says there will be some "bumps in the road" when it comes to figuring out what they can do with unvaccinated players vs. vaccinated players but stresses they support guys who don't get the vaccine. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 28, 2021

Bills GM Brandon Beane on expectations: our guys understand that what we did last year was good but means nothing. We have to re-climb the mountain — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) July 28, 2021

Brandon Beane says all of the coaches are vaccinated. #Bills — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 28, 2021

Beane: Cody will get work at both guards spots but he’ll have to earn that job. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) July 28, 2021