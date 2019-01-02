Bills OL coach reportedly fired

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Juan Castillo coaching on the sideline with the Bills

Orchard Park, NY - The Bills have reportedly fired an assistant coach and it's not Danny Crossman.

According to Jason La Canfora, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Juan Castillo has been let go.

The Bills offensive line was one of the chief offensive issues in 2018. Although Brandon Beane did not come down hard on their performance last season, he did say the line never really "gelled."

Buffalo was ninth overall in rushing yards, but 631 of that came from quarterback Josh Allen and much of it courtesy improvised scrambles.

Take out those yards and the Bills would have had the worst rushing attack in the league.

LeSean McCoy had his worst season ever and averaged only 3.2 yard per carry. It was his first season averaging less than four yards per rush.

Castillo has been an NFL assistant since 1995. His first 18 years were all spent with the Eagles and coincided with Sean McDermott's entire 12-year rise in Philly from grunt assistant to defensive coordinator.

Except for the two seasons as a defensive coordinator after McDermott was fired from that job in 2010, Castillo's entire career has been spent on the offensive side of the ball.

Castillo was fired in Philadelphia during the 2012 season and then spent four years in Baltimore before joining McDermott when he took over the Bills.

Though there is no expectation that he will be retained, there is still no indication that Crossman has been fired. He has been the Bills special teams coordinator since 2013, spanning the last three head coaches.