ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NFL announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award — with one of the nominees being Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills.

Established in 1970 and named after late Hall of Famer Walton Payton in 1999, the Man of the Year award is given to the player who made a positive impact on their community.

The NFL explains that each team nominates a player that commits to philanthropy and community impact. Each nominee receives a maximum of $40,000 to be donated to a charity of their choosing. The winner then receives an additional $250,000 for their charity.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was selected by the Bills for nomination. After the mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, the Buffalo Bills joined the effort to support the community. Dawkins held food drives, wrote an article to empower the residents of Buffalo in The Player’s Tribune, and held roundtable discussions on racial injustice.

Dawkins also held a cornhole and kickball tournament where all the proceeds of the event went towards the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. In total, the event raised over $20,000.

The NFL said that Dawkins has always signed up for community events for the six years he’s played with the Bills — participating in initiatives such as Inspire Change Social Justice Awareness, the Salute to Service Military and Veteran Appreciation, and Crucial Catch Cancer Awareness.

Dion Dawkins is the #Bills Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. This award is for philanthropy and community impact.

Dawkins is a superb choice. A leader and galvanizer that's been heavily involved.#BillsMafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 6, 2022

You can find a full list of all the nominees for the Man of the Year award on the NFL’s website.