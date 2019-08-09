Despite win, Bills offense stumbles in preseason opener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms-up before an NFL pre-season football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills won 24-16, but in preseason, the score isn’t the most important part of the game.

There was some good and plenty of bad from the Bills’ first-team offense in the preseason opener against the Colts Thursday night.

With new weapons around him, quarterback Josh Allen finished 6-for-11 for 66 yards before exiting with a little less than two minutes to play in the first quarter. He was also sacked once.

On their opening drive, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll dialed up all passing plays. After a holding penalty pushed Buffalo back to their own 10-yard line, Allen connected with Cole Beasley for a pickup of 13 on 2nd-and-19 before rushing for eight yards on third down to keep the drive alive.

Allen and the offense would fail to convert on third down later in the series as the second-year quarterback’s short toss to Zay Jones fell incomplete.

The offense’s second drive of the game started promising, as Allen connected twice with Jones before disaster struck in the red zone.

On 1st-and-10 inside the 20, Jones and Allen failed to connect near the goal line. Jones exited the game after getting drilled on the side of the head as he attempted to haul in the pass.

Allen would then be sacked on the following play before Steven Hauschka missed a 34-yard field goal to end the drive.

Matt Barkley would take over the reins of the offense and toss a touchdown pass to Cam Phillips to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead over the Colts in the second quarter.