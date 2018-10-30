Bills Offense frustrated at letting down Bills Defense

ORCHARD PARK - The Bills defense held Tom Brady without a touchdown pass in 45 attempts on Monday night, but the Bills offense has now gone eight quarters with a touchdown.

As a frustrating season reaches the midway point, the defense feels like it has to play otherworldly to win, while the offense feels it is letting the defense down.

"The hard work we put in, the hard work I've put in my whole life, my career, for it to happen like this, it's tough," said Bills running back LeSean McCoy. "When you see the defense out there just grinding, it's frustrating."

The Bills defense failed to force a turnover for the second straight week after four consecutive weeks with two turnovers or more. This season, the Bills are 2-2 when forcing two turnovers or more, while 0-4 when forcing one or fewer turnovers.

"Each week we kind of come in with the mindset that we're going to have to be the ones that win the game," said safety Jordan Poyer. "We're going to have to be the ones that take the football away and give the offense good field position so that they can put points on the board. We fell short of that again today."

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander nearly snatched a turnover inside the Buffalo red zone in the opening quarter. The 35-year old popped the ball away from Tom Brady as he was about to throw, only to have Patriots center David Andrews fall on the football.

"We have to figure out a way to get the ball out. We've had opportunities, it's just about making those plays like some of the defenses that we've played," said Alexander. "Houston did it and tonight they found a way to score, and we have to do the same thing."

Derek Anderson finished the evening 22-for-39 passing for 290 yards, bringing the Bills league worst season average up to 149.1 passing yards per game. The Arizona Cardinals are 31st in the NFL with 165.8 passing yards per game.

"Lots of people in attendance, everyone is watching," said wide receiver Zay Jones. "You want to do better, you want to perform better, you want to represent the organization to the best of your ability, but we could have done better. "

Monday's 6-point performance marks the fourth time this season that the Bills have been held under 7 points. The Bills 87 points all year is fewer than the Patriots 92 points in only the second quarter of their eight games. On a related note, if the season ended after Week 8, the Bills would pick 4th in the 2019 NFL Draft.