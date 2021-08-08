Bills offense celebrates Josh Allen and his extension following scrimmage

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) celebrates with teammate Stefon Diggs (14), Dion Dawkins (73), and Zack Moss (20) after connecting with Diggs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Among all of the buzz for Josh Allen’s contract extension, his teammates were the most excited to see him sign the historic deal.

Allen told Jon Feliciano on Friday morning that they were almost done negotiations. His left guard, who is admittedly not a morning person, did not understand the enormity of the situation until the news broke.

“I saw the tweet and I started getting teary eyed because Josh is such a good person and a dude who came from nothing,” said Feliciano. “To see him get paid the way he should is wonderful.”

Stefon Diggs and Allen talked about a possible agreement throughout camp. His wide receiver reiterated to remain patient because things always work themselves out.

“As athletes, it’s hard to focus on your day job when there’s a lot on your mind,” said Diggs. “I’m happy it got done because he’s one hell of a quarterback.”

Allen is known in the locker room to be humble, team oriented, and his own biggest critic. For that reason, Dawson Knox is sure his quarterback will not change.

“He could be paid $150 and he would ball out, but you’re not going to be able to tell with him,” said Knox.