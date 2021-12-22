Bills not touching Beasley, Covid discussion

Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Bills’ lighting rod for the Covid issue, Cole Beasley, went on the NFL’s Covid list Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Bills treated the topic like a live wire.

Jordan Poyer wouldn’t talk about the subject at all. The other two team representatives who Zoomed with media on Wednesday–Josh Allen and Sean McDermott–did their best to tap dance around the issue. McDermott has had plenty of practice with that this season.

“We’ve talked long and almost ad nauseum about this Covid situation, vaccination rates almost from the start,” McDermott said. “The facts are the facts. I respect each and every one of our players and their decisions. We have job to do this week and that’s where my focus is. That’s where I want the focus of our team to be as well.”

Allen called the Covid subject “minutia” and says he tries to pay it the smallest amount of attention possible.

“I’ve got my views as well as everyone else in the nation that have the right to their own views,” Allen said. “I’m just trying to be the best quarterback I can be for this team and set aside anything that I can’t control.”

There’s no doubt Beasley’s loss will have an impact Sunday. Allen acknowledged as much, but was not critical of Beasley’s much publicized decision not to vaccinate.

“He’s one of our best players. Whether he was vaccinated or not, if he caught it, he’d still be out,” Allen said

McDermott added that he’s tried to be honest with the media all year long on this topic. In the end, there’s really only one way he can answer questions about this issue.

“We’ve talked before about mutual respect and people’s opinions and people’s choices,” McDermott said. “That’s where I’m going to leave that.”