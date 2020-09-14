Bills not phased by empty stadium in season opener

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo cheers during the first half against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It would have been the perfect day for the Bills Mafia to throw a party in the stands at Bills Stadium. The 27-17 win over the Jets provided the opportunity for so many things to go right, but there was no one there in the crowd to enjoy it.

Stefon Diggs forgot there would be no fans in the stands before the game started, but enjoyed his debut in front of an empty stadium. He is even more excited for the Bills Mafia to welcome him home.

“I can’t wait for them to be a part of it because I just know it’s going to be an even better atmosphere,” said Diggs. “I was excited as is and I didn’t hear a soul.”

Josh Allen felt it was weird from the beginning, and even weirder to have played a game with so many milestones without the Bills Mafia present.

“We definitely miss Bills Mafia and wish they could be in the stands for us,” said Allen. “Hopefully our wish will come true soon there but their presence was deeply missed because there’s nothing like playing in front of the Bills Mafia.”

Even though the atmosphere was different, the players said it did not really affect the game from field level. Many attributed today’s success to Sean McDermott’s preparation for Sunday’s game without fans.