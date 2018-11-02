Buffalo Bills

Nate Peterman slated to start Sunday as Anderson remains in concussion protocol

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:04 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 11:08 AM EDT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Before the Buffalo Bills take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday, Head Coach Sean McDermott gave an update on injuries suffered by players, and this week's quarterback plans.

Quarterback Derek Anderson remains in concussion protocol. If he still can't play on Sunday, Nate Peterman will be the starting quarterback.

Also in concussion protocol is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bills vs. Bears game will take place this Sunday at 1 p.m.

