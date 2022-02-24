PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills have gone two years without coming to St. John Fisher for training camp due to COVID protocols, leaving many Rochesterians without one of their favorite summer traditions.

After those two training camps were spent at the team’s new state-of-the-art facilities in Orchard Park, many had wondered if they would ever return to dorm life at St. John Fisher.

It seems like those fears can be put to rest as multiple sources have told News 8 that the Bills have expressed interest and are moving toward a return to Fisher for camp this summer. These sources say that they are “very optimistic” that the Bills’ return to St. John Fisher will become official.

Multiple sources confirmed to @News_8 that the #Bills have expressed interest and are moving toward a return to Fisher for camp next year.

Talks continuing soon. "Very optimistic" it happens. Likely nothing official until after draft.#BillsMafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) February 25, 2022

There is no formal agreement yet and there are talks planned for next week. It’s likely that nothing official will be announced until after the NFL Draft, which concludes on April 30th.

The negotiations should not be too involved as after two decades at St. John Fisher, the basic principles of an agreement have already been hammered out.

The only thing really up in the air is whether or not the Bills want to return.

It’s believed the Pegulas will follow the lead of Sean McDermott on this decision. McDermott likes the team-building atmosphere and the controlled environment of having training camp away from home facilities.

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have both expressed on multiple occasions the desire to be at Fisher. It’s believed the only thing that prevented the Bills from being in Rochester last year was because the college could not meet NFL-level COVID protocols.

It is a possibility that training camp could look different in Rochester than in years past. The Bills could have a shorter camp at St. John Fisher and have additional practices in Buffalo afterward with sponsors and VIPs able to watch practice as they did in 2021.

Rochester has come out in full force for Bills training camp over the last 20 years, even when the team was at its lowest points of the drought. This summer, they might be able to cheer on their Super Bowl favorites up close and in-person.