ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — How are you getting to the next Bills game? Tailgating with friends? Renting a bus?

If you’re in need for a way to transport a group of people to the next game, Gates resident Patrick is currently looking to sell his van. Well, his van that is wrapped in ‘Bills Mafia’ logos and action shots of the team’s players, of course.

He told News 8 that he got that van wrapped by a local business in Spencerport.

“I just thought it would be a cool thing to go to the football games with,” Patrick said.

He said that while it is still a “work in progress,” Patrick hopes once the van is purchased, it’s new owner will install some couches, and other fun things to make trips to the games memorable.

The “Bills-mobile” is currently listed for sale at Patrick’s home on Buffalo Road. For more information to get in contact with Patrick, email WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

Reminder: “Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium” airs at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.