Bills Mitch Morse and his wife donate $100,000 to local charity

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting everyone hard, and Bills center Mitch Morse and his wife Caitlin are among the many people giving back to support the community.

Today, Morse announced that his family is donating $100,000 to FeedMore WNY, the non-profit formerly known as Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for WNY.

“One thing we’ve reflected on is how much the Buffalo community has changed our lives,” Morse said in a video posted to the Bills twitter page. “The best plan of action would be to donate $100,000 to FeedMore WNY. They’re delivering food to the elderly… they’re also expanding their backpack program which is giving students in four different counties, thousands of students, food.”

Adversity brings out the best in humanity.



The Morse Family is donating $100,000 to @FeedMoreWNY which will help our elderly, youth and other community members during this challenging time.



Donate to FeedMore WNY today: https://t.co/NgkDpVjCHC

“It’s very stressful in this country, in this community,” says Morse. “Do anything you can.”