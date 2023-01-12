ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Originally, Micah Hyde’s neck injury was supposed to end his season after getting carted off the field against the Titans in Week 2. But there he was back on the practice field Wednesday after the Bills opened his 21 day return to practice window.

There is still uncertainty for sure, but no one was more excited to be back on the field than 23.

“I didn’t sleep last night,” said Hyde. “Not because I was nervous or anything but because I was too excited. I’ve been in all the meetings. I’ve been rehabbing everyday. I’ve been apart of this thing for awhile. I just love these guys.”

Hyde knew he would be back in 2023. However, he thought the return would be for next season.

“You never count Micah Hyde out,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “He’s just been so focused on leading. In the position he’s been in since he’s been out and influencing our team that way. Now it’s him getting back on the field and taking it one step at a time.”

The Bills safety said the doctor told him that he’d feel good after a few weeks post-surgery and feeling even better after a couple of months.

“Then by three, four months out I’m going to feel amazing,” said Hyde. “Ever since he said that I saw the light at the end of the tunnel. I figured Ima give it a shot.”

The ten year vet was originally supposed to miss six-to-eight months following neck surgery in September.

“To me that’s about as resilient of a effort to make it back to this team and be out there and be as tangible, palpable, infectious today to see him out there,” said center Mitch Morse. “Lit a spark under us. It was fun.”

Hyde could possibly re-join a Bills secondary that is banged up heading into the playoffs. Fellow safety Damar Hamlin was placed on injured reserve after collapsing on the field in the Bengals game last week.

“Just seeing my boys, my teammates go out there and continue to fight,” said Hyde. “I have to give it a go.”

McDermott said Hyde will not play this weekend against the Dolphins and when he could return is very much a question mark, but the Bills want to give him every opportunity to come back.

“We need to keep winning so our season is still going whenever he can return,” said Josh Allen.