NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night Football. The game came down to the final seconds.

The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal, but instead went for the win — and didn’t execute.

With the game on the line and the Bills a half yard away from a first down that would have kept their chances to win alive, head coach Sean McDermott said he never considered a field goal.

The coach said there was no hesitation to go for the first down, or to have Josh Allen carry the ball.

“We’re this far away from winning the game, and I owe that to my players,” McDermott said. “I believe in my players, I believe in my quarterback, so I trust my guys.”

“We trust our team, we trust our coaches, we trust No. 17 [quarterback Josh Allen],” said Bills safety Jordan Poyer. “I’m with coach tent times out of ten times if he wants to go for that.”

“Nobody better to have the ball in their hands and No. 17 is the best player we got so nobody’s mad at anybody for any calls,” said Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. “It just comes down to we have to execute better than they do, and we didn’t.”

“I love coach McDermott for giving me that opportunity and I have to go out there and prove him right,” Allen said. “Sometimes the plays don’t go your way.”

“Coach put a lot of trust in us on that play and I think that’s what makes it a little — well, not a little — a really sour feeling, especially for the offensive line,” said Bills center Mitch Morse. “He put the fate of the game in our hands and we didn’t execute well enough.”

“At the end of the day, I trust them,” McDermott said. “I’ll trust them again if we’re in that situation again. I’ll take Josh Allen ten times out of ten.

For the sneak itself, Allen said it’s a play that’s not the must fun in the world for him, and on this particular version of it, he said he lost his footing.

“It happens,” Allen said. “It’s a game of inches. I got to find a way to get a first down there.”

The Bills (4-2) extended their NFL record of leading at halftime to 15 straight games. But their defense, which came in allowing a league-best 12.8 points a game, gave up a season-high in points.

Allen finished with 353 yards and three TDs. His third was a 1-yarder to Tommy Sweeney in the final minute of the third quarter, and Allen caught a pass from tight end Dawson Knox for the 2-point conversion and a 31-24 lead.

With his 29-yard TD pass to a wide-open Cole Beasley just before halftime, Allen passed Aaron Rogers with 108 combined TDs in his 49th start. Rogers had 107 TDs for what had been the most by a quarterback in his first 50 starts since the NFL merger.

UP NEXT

Buffalo has a bye before hosting Miami on Halloween.

Tennessee hosts Kansas City on Sunday.