Bills make statement, loud and clear

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 28: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills is all smiles after a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Bills defeated the Cowboys 26-15. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Bills said all week they weren’t worried about making a statement. They just wanted to win a game.

Yeah, they were full of it.

Their reaction to the win over Dallas spoke for them. According to the Bills, the whole football world predicted a Cowboys win (they weren’t far off). The players had no qualms about rubbing the football world’s nose in their mistake.

They earned every bit of that “I told you so”.

The Bills didn’t just beat the Cowboys, they dominated them. After the game opening Dallas touchdown drive, Buffalo throttled them.

That great Dallas offensive line was torched by the Bills D-line to the tune of four sacks and two turnovers. The Bills held Dallas scoreless, at home, for over 50 minutes.

A win on the road against a division leader would have been statement enough, but this was next level. Don’t be distracted by Dak Prescott’s 355 yards or the quality fantasy days put up by Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. Buffalo owned this game from the second quarter on.

The Bills may still not have a better defense than the Niners or Patriots, but this win put them back in the “best in the league” conversation.

All of a sudden, Ed Oliver is starting to blow up games like a ninth overall pick should. All of a sudden, Shaq Lawson is starting to blow up games like an 19th overall pick should.

The Bills offensive line outplayed their counterparts from Dallas. Josh Allen being able to stand flat-footed and still in the pocket, even for one pass play, was evidence enough of how good that OL performed.

The Bills moved the ball just fine despite a mundane John Brown game receiving (though he did THROW a TD pass). This time, it was Cole Beasley carrying the load in the receiver room with 110 yards and a score.

Allen teased an 80% completion day and was as efficient as ever. This team elevated across the board. This wasn’t lucky. This wasn’t close.

They were flat out better all over the field.

So, now what do they make of them? What should we expect?

The playoffs are nearly fait accompli and it’s not even December. There’s no doubt this team is highly improved since October, let alone last season.

I don’t know if the Bills will be good enough to compete with Baltimore and New England. I don’t know if they can be a dangerous team in the playoffs.

Not knowing is a statement by itself of just how far this team has come.

Pick against them at your own risk.