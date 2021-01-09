Bills Mafia says they’ve been waiting their whole lives for this win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Buffalo Bills won their first division championship in 25 years and some Bills Mafia fans in our area have been waiting their whole life for the Bills to win a playoff game. It was an emotional scene for those watching the game as the Bills topped the Colts 27-24 in the Wild Card round.

“It’s an indescribable feeling. I was 5 years old when they last won a playoff game, so this is, this is great. It feels like a big monkey has just been lifted off. Everyone is just happy and relieved and it’s a beautiful thing when the bills win in western New York,” Max Cohen, a lifelong fan, said.

“I started watching the Bills in the late 80s and it has been 25 years since we had a win so I was 15 the last time, I was a little kid the last time the bills won a playoff game. So I’m excited today,” said Drew Nye, co-owner Blossom Pub.

It was an intense game, plenty of back and forth between the two teams, with the Colts almost making a coming back in the end.

“It was a great game it was exciting and it was intense at the end,” Manny Torres said.

The Blossom Pub on Winton Road set up an outdoor viewing area for fans and they were glued to the screen for the final moments. The Bills pulled off some of the best plays in history according to those watching.

“Josh Allen like made a turn and then he rolled out and made a beautiful pass to Diggs so that was a good moment,” said Max Cohen, been a fan whole life.

“Best moment when Josh Allen stepped out with those sleek shorts. The man looks good, the man looks fantastic actually,” said David Medina, a fan since 2005.

“Literally my whole entire life I’ve been waiting even though I haven’t been a bills fan for that long it’s something that I’ve loved and gained as a culture and I loved it,” Calvin Nguyen, a Bills fan since 2011, said.

Everyone News 8 talked to predicts the Bills taking it all the way to win the championship.