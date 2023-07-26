ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first day of Buffalo Bills Training Camp is done as players arrived at St. John Fisher University to watch the team practice.

The Bills Mafia did not disappoint on the first day of practice — fans who showed up wore red, white, and blue in support of the team.

Fans from all over woke up Wednesday morning ready to see the Bills practice and meet some of the players — especially quarterback Josh Allen.

For some fans, attending training camp is a high-priority tradition for them, but all fans have one common goal: the team to win the next Super Bowl.

“We’ve been to Bills Camp maybe 8 times — something like that,” said fan Bob Blank. “All in all, it’s a little harder to get in now, you gotta get tickets. But yeah, we love coming here.”

Especially since the Bills are training in Rochester, there’s one meal that’s on fans’ minds as well.

“Garbage plates. Gotta go for garbage plates,” said fan Chris You know, if you’re going to Rochester, you just gotta go for the garbage plates.”

The Bills will be back out at St. John Fisher Thursday morning for their second day of training. Those with tickets will be able to check out the rest of the practice dates. More info can be found here.