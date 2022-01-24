Bills Mafia mourns loss in overtime thriller

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday night’s game was a big loss for all of Bills Mafia as our hometown team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, losing their chance at making it to the Superbowl.

“I have said it is a bipolar experience because we went from extreme happy tears to uh-oh tears to absolutely soul-crushing tears in about 5 minutes,” said Bills fan Joelle Maurer.

Western New York as a whole has certainly been mourning the loss of a potential Superbowl title. It was a promising game all around, with a twist of an ending that left much of our region in tears.

“It was heartbreaking. We went through a lot of emotions with the game. The kids were watching it, screaming. We cried when we thought they won, we cried when they lost so it was a tough game to watch,” said Bills fan Melissa Sage.

Geno Allport is a teacher at Vertus High School in Rochester. He is also the Buffalo Bills 2021 Fan of the year, meaning he gets to go to the Superbowl, but unfortunately, he won’t be cheering on Josh Allen.

“My son and I are going to the Superbowl in a couple of weeks. We get the airfare, the hotel, the tickets to the Superbowl and our team isn’t going to be with us but we’ll be out there anyways in LA, hopefully, a good game,” said Allport.

Being crowned fan of the year clearly comes with some credentials. For Allport, that meant getting married at the stadium and even permanently declaring his love for the team with some ink.

“I consider it a family of the year, not just me but nominating our family. It’s all of us,” Allport said, “That’s actually my mother’s thumbprint so I got that tattooed on me because it really is, we are the bills.”

Despite losing this game, everyone seems to have promising things to say about next season.

“I’m hoping they have enough faith that they’re going to be able to stay and keep the team intact because I think they’re finally getting it,” Maurer said.

“I think they’re going to want to come back and start right where they left off and just win,” Sage said.

“We’ll be in the Superbowl next year, and win it, I think,” Allport said.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. You can watch the game on WROC-TV.