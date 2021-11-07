Bills lose sloppy game to Jaguars 9-6

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills played the worst game of the season thus far and lost 9-6 to the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

This is the first time the Bills haven’t scored a touchdown in a game since last season’s 18-10 win over the New York Jets.

For the second straight week, the first half was sloppy for the Bills. Both Buffalo and Jacksonville finished the half with 132 total yards, and both finished the first two quarters with a pair of field goals to enter the break tied at 6 apiece.

The second half wasn’t much better for Buffalo, but the big issue in this game was the turnovers.

The Bills lost the turnover battle 3-1, with Bills QB Josh Allen committing all three of those turnovers with two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Even with the balls lost, Allen finished 31-47 for 264 yards and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with five carries for 50 yards.

The Bills move to 5-3 on the season. Buffalo travels to take on the Jets next Sunday.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: Jacksonville takes it 54-yards in 12 plays and finish with a 39-yard field goal. 3-0 Jaguars.

1Q: The Bills trounce down the field and get the ball down to the 6-yard line but can’t find their way into the end zone and settle for a 24-yard Tyler Bass field goal. 3-3 Bills.

2Q: Bass kicks a 41-yard field goal. 6-3 Bills.

2Q: Jacksonville kicks a 55-yard field goal. 6-6 Bills.

2Q: Jerry Hughes forces Carlos Hyde to fumble, Levi Wallace recovers the loose ball and the Bills take over at their own 20-yard line.

3Q: Josh Allen throws an interception and the Jaguars take it 49-yards down the field but after Jacksonville attempts to kick a field goal three times, they miss all of them. Buffalo takes over on their own 24-yard line.

3Q: Allen throws another interception, this time to Jacksonville’s Josh Allen. The Jags go 27 yards and finish off the drive with a 21-yard field goal. 9-6 Jaguars.

4Q: Allen fumbles the ball, recovered by Jacksonville.