ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

This announcement comes after the Bills’ resounding victory against the Washington Commanders. Buffalo dominated the Commanders 37-3.

Bernard had a breakout performance in the game, recording one interception, a fumble recovery, two sacks, and seven tackles. He is the first NFL player since 2007 to perform two sacks, an interception, and a fumble in one game. The last was Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. It’s also the first time in Bills’ franchise history a player has recorded those statistics.

This also comes a few days after Josh Allen broke the record for the most AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards in Bills history, with 11 awards in six seasons.

The Bills will be facing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 1 at Highmark Stadium.