Bills leave historic season behind with hope for future

Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal (33) stands over Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after sacking him during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Bills were unable to snap their 24-year playoff win drought on Saturday, falling to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card.

Even though the outcome of the game is not what they anticipated, the Bills see it as an opportunity for growth.

“I just got told we’ve got a good basis on where we’re at right now and a lot of guys coming back next year,” said Allen. “We can learn from this and try to use it for the better, and with the guys that we have in this locker room I’ve got no doubt that’s what we’ll do.”

Mitch Morse cited “resiliency and willingness to grow” as things that will help the younger guys, especially the offense move forward in the offseason.

Shaq Lawson enters the offseason as a free agent, but expressed his desire to stay in Buffalo following the Bills’ success this season.

“When you look back and see where we was at last year and this time this year, it’s a great season,” said Lawson. “This team’s only going to get better from here. We caught a lot of people’s eyes this year and brought the Buffalo Bills back.”