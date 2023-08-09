PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — As training camp comes to a close, one of the fiercest battles of training camp is just ramping up.

Terrell Bernard is locked in a fight with Tyrel Dodson to take over for Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker, the team looking internally to fill the all-important role.

“The main thing is just being thankful for an opportunity to come out here and compete,” said Bernard. “Not trying to play too much into what’s going on outside of what I need to do every day and trying to do the best that I can at the job.”

While it certainly helps to have All-Pro pro talent on your defense, Bernard says the most challenging part of stepping in as middle linebacker, the quarterback in the defense, is having to be around guys like Matt Milano, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White and take command of the huddle.

“You’ve got to go into the huddle and be confident about who you are and stay true to yourself,” said Bernard. “I’m not going outside myself at all to do anything, but being intentional and being detailed about how I’m communicating, I feel like that’s the main piece of that.”

“I love his instincts and his command of our defense continues to grow,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “He gets better every day. He makes mistakes, we all make mistakes, but he just loves to learn and grow and you can see that in his approach on a daily basis.”

As for the position battle with Dodson? It’s the definition of friendly competition.

“We have a really good relationship. He’s probably one of my closest friends on the team,” said Bernard. “There’s a competition but there’s no animosity between each other. We’re just trying to help each other get better.”

That’s great and all, but wouldn’t it be easier if you hated the guy you’re trying to take a job from?

“I don’t think so,” said Bernard with a smile. “I think us helping each other really helps out. I go to him with questions and he can come to me with questions, too. Having that relationship and really a brotherhood makes it a lot easier.”

The two friends will take the next step in their battle on Saturday when preseason play begins against the Colts.