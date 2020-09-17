Bills LB Matt Milano remains out, Tremaine Edmunds limited in practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s some good and bad news for the Bills when it comes to injuries leading up to their week two game in Miami with the Dolphins.

Let’s start with the good – wide receiver John Brown returned to practice in full on Thursday after missing Wednesday with a foot injury. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was also a full-go after being limited in Wednesday with a neck injury he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Jets.

But their depth at linebacker is still being tested as Tremaine Edmunds was limited the past two days with a shoulder injury from Sunday’s game while Matt Milano (hamstring) and Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes was added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury while wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was also added with a hamstring injury.