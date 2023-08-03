Babich took over for his dad as linebackers coach in 2022

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — For Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich, growing up a coach’s son wasn’t always easy.

It’s especially tough when you have to move six times before going off to college.

“We’d move to a new neighborhood and I’m in fifth grade knocking on people’s doors asking if they have kids that I can play with,” said Babich.

Babich’s dad is Bob Babich, who was a coach in college and the pros for almost 40 years. The final five years, he got to do it alongside Bobby in Buffalo.

Bobby says growing up a coach’s son was tumultuous, but an experience he wouldn’t trade for the world.

“It taught me life lessons, moving all around the country, hanging out around football, learning football lessons at an early age when I may not even be in practice,” said Babich. “Being able to go to meetings. Specifically, I can remember when he was at Pitt going to training camp and going to meetings. Was it hard at times? Yes. But I totally cherish that upbringing and the way it went and the things that I’ve learned along the way.”

Babich played for his dad at North Dakota State when Bob was the head coach. After he graduated, he began his coaching career.

“I knew quickly in college that I wasn’t going to play in the NFL,” said Babich.

His coaching career started at Kent State as a grad assistant and includes stops with Eastern Illinois, the Carolina Panthers (alongside Sean McDermott), the Cleveland Browns, FIU, and finally the Bills starting in 2017.

While being a coach’s son opened doors at first for Babich, it also opens up questions as to if he simply got his job because of his dad. Babich acknowledges that, saying he takes the approach that he has everything to prove to his players.

“In my head, I’m thinking that they’re thinking that I’m just a coach because my dad was a coach,” said Babich. “I have to earn their trust and respect by giving them tools and ways to play the game that will put them in the position to make plays and in the end, help them play their best ball.”

Babich took over his dad’s role as linebackers coach when he retired in 2022, previously serving as an assistant defensive backs coach and a safeties coach. It’s a role with added importance this year as the team looks to replace Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker, with the candidates impressing Babich on and off the field.

“The competition has been fun to watch. I believe it’s bringing out the best in each individual player,” said Babich. “One of the coolest things about the whole deal is that they know they’re competing with each other, but they’re not having that bitterness towards another player. They are truly helping each other, spreading knowledge to each other, and they truly want what’s best for each other.”

Bob Babich is still a resource for his son, he’s been at training camp a few times this week, and Bobby says his dad is always just a phone call away.