Miller had four playoffs sacks to help Rams win the Super Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The way the cards were being dealt, it seemed like the Bills were going to bust in their pursuit of a top edge pass rusher.

Chandler Jones went to the Raiders. Randy Gregory ended up in Denver. Za’Darius Smith signed in Baltimore.

As it turned out, Brandon Beane still had an ace up his sleeve.

The Bills agreed with Von Miller on a reported six-year, $120 million contract Wednesday evening sending Billsmafia into an excited frenzy.

It’s a monster contract for a player who will turn 33 in late March. According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, the first four years of the deal will account for 70 of the 120 million.

Miller is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Rams. He was traded to L.A. from Denver for a second and third round draft pick in midseason last year. His first four games after joining the Rams were quiet, but he had five sacks in the last four regular season games and four more in the playoffs. Two of those sacks came in the Super Bowl victory.

He also posted 4.5 sacks in seven games with the Broncos to start the season.

The Bills’ pursuit of Miller was termed quiet, but Rams also worked hard to keep Miller. Rapoport said L.A. coach Sean McVay was “pulling on his heartstrings”.

Miller missed all of the 2020 season after suffering an ankle tendon injury in practice just before the season started. He had eight sacks in 2019 and had at least 10 in each of the five seasons from 2014-2018.

The Bills now have a threatening edge presence to pair with an ascending pass rush talent in Ed Oliver at defensive tackle.

Beane also signed tight end O.J. Howard to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. He should provide a solid and athletic depth option behind Dawson Knox.

The day began with the Bills losing J.D. McKissic back to Washington after the running back had a change of heart on where he wanted to play.

It ends with the Bills feeling like they head into 2022 playing with a stacked deck.