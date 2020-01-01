Bills know playoff margins are small: “You mess up … you’re out”

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 28: Cole Beasley #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs a pass in for a touchdown in the second quarter on Thanksgiving Day during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — If you talk to the Bills about the difference between the regular season and the playoffs, you start to wonder if the Al Pacino “inches” speech from Any Given Sunday is more fact than fiction.

(If you don’t know what I’m talking about, Google it. GREAT movie moment)

Inches is the margin the Bills have to work with this week. The margin for error is even smaller.

“In the regular season, you have time to fix things. You come back the next week and you’ll be able to correct it,” Jordan Phillips said. “This week, you mess up… you’re out. Everything you worked for is all over with.”

Leslie Frazier said on Monday, everything “shrinks” in the playoffs. All eyes will be on the Bills and the reward for winning is very simple: survival.

The Bills players agreed.

“Everybody’s more locked in and playing a little bit faster, so the windows are a little bit smaller. Everything’s a little tighter,” Cole Beasley said.

“It’s just amped up,” Dion Dawkins said. “That’s really the only way to describe it. Everyone knows that it’s a one game season at that point. Nobody wants to leave any reps on the field. So, guys are just flying around a full speed.”

“There’s no more real learning experiences this year,” Mitch Morse said. “But, if you try to change who you are and tighten up too much, then you get outside of yourself. That’s when you make uncharacteristic mistakes.”

Keeping it consistent has been the message from Sean McDermott most of the week. That goes especially for players without playoff experience.

“Young guys can get freaked out if you change what you’re doing,” Beasley said. Everybody (needs to be) locked in, focusing on doing their job.”

And protecting the inches that are everywhere around them.