ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second time in his career, Bills kicker Tyler Bass was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Throughout November, Bass helped lead the Bills to victory in two games. In their 31-23 victory against the Cleveland Browns, Bass was perfect six-for-six on field goal attempts, tying the team’s record for field goals made in one game.

During their game against the Detroit Lions, Bass made a game-saving 45-yard field goal — ensuring a 28-25 victory against the Lions.

Bass is the first Bills special teams player to be honored with the title since Brian Moorman. Bass was previously awarded this title in October 2021.

On Wednesday, defensive tackle Ed Oliver was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.