Bills K Tyler Bass is finding his groove after shaky start to rookie season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a shaky start to his rookie season, it seems like Tyler Bass is now in a groove, especially in week ten against the Cardinals.

Bass made NFL history with his three field goals in the second quarter. Bass became the first kicker to make three 50-plus yard kicks in a single quarter. He made field goals from 54, 55 and 58 yards, a new career-high.

“I was excited to be able to hit those and after each kick, yeah it felt good after each kick but after you make one kick you just gotta forget about it because you’re only as good as your next kick so just because you made the last one doesn’t mean you’re going to make the next one,”Bass said.

“But yeah, after each one I got confident and I was excited and I just carried it over to the next one and moved it to the next one but now that game is two weeks in the past and now we have the Chargers coming up that’s the only thing I’m focused on.”

Making three 50-plus yard field goals has to give a rookie kicker a ton of confidence especially after an inconsistent start to the season. His ability to hit from long range like that is a big reason why the Bills used a draft pick on him and moved on from veteran Stephen Hauschka.

And when it comes to where he thinks he can hit from during a game, Bass says they figure that out before the game even starts.

“Right after warmups we already know what our line is so if it’s ever in question we’ve already communicated that to coach McDermott, coach Daboll so they know without even thinking about it we know what my line is and where they think I’m comfortable from. So when they ask ‘is he ready from there?’ they already know the answer so therefore we are ready,” Bass explained.

Bass has made 19 of his 25 field goal attempts so far this year and has only missed one extra point in 30 attempts. So the rookie seems to have a lot more confidence now than he did at the start of the season. So what’s changed?

“For me just really getting into a good routine. The first couple weeks I thought I had a good routine going through training camp but I always kept having to adjust to try to keep perfecting and I just feel like later down the road I’ve just been able to get my routine, get comfortable with it, know what I have to do here and there. I’m not second guessing what I’m doing and just making myself more comfortable and confident going into to games and practices,” Bass explained.