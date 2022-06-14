The All-Pro had been absent from the voluntary part of the offseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Mandatory minicamp got underway for the Bills today and everyone was there including Jordan Poyer.

The All-Pro safety had been a no-show throughout the voluntary portion of the offseason due to an ongoing contract dispute. Fellow safety Micah Hyde talked about what it was like having his running mate back in the building.

“Well obviously he’s a big part of this defense,” said Hyde. “When he’s not here it’s different. It’s different whether it’s making calls, getting guys lined up.”

Poyer was a full participant in the team’s first mandatory mini camp and head coach Sean McDermott spoke about the importance of Poyer making the effort to be at practice.

“Yeah it’s important,” said McDermott. “He’s one of the leaders of our team. It’s good to see his face in here on a personal level. Then just to get him around the team. I’m sure those guys are happy to see him as well. It looks like he’s been working and we’re looking forward to spending some time with him in the next couple days.”

The 31 year old helped captain a Bills defense that finished number one in the NFL in several categories last season. Poyer along with Hyde, grabbed five interceptions which led the team.

“I’m glad that he’s here,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. “We missed him. We missed him in OTAs. I know he missed being here. Again he’s All-Pro Po. When he’s on the field, he’s one of the best if not the best safety. We got the best safety tandem in the league and I’ve said that since I’ve been here and I’m going to continue to say that.”

In regards to the ongoing contract talks surrounding Poyer, Hyde said that the veterans on the team understand that it is a business.

“I think at the end of the day just like you guys we’re trying to feed our families and we want to be compensated for the work that we do,” said Hyde. “So when a situation like that comes along we have full faith that Po’s representatives are going to handle it and the people upstairs are going to handle it.”

Hyde also mentioned that Poyer is a player that you can’t replace.

“I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him and I think it’s safe to say he wouldn’t be the player he is without me either.”

Poyer is set enter the final year on his current deal that has an average annual value of $9.2 million. According to Spotrac.com that ranks 13th among safeties in the league.